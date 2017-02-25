Bayern Munich's recent home record against Hamburg has to be seen to be believed

Bayern Munich thrashed Arsenal 5-1 in the Champions League not long ago, but the Gunners can feel okay about that once they see Hamburg’s recent record in Munich.

Hamburg travelled to the Allianz Arena for a league fixture against the German champions this weekend – it’s fair to say they took nothing from the game, which they lost 8-0.

"Can we play you every week"



Bayern destroy Hamburg at home for the 7th game in a row pic.twitter.com/ddAZ7b5gxG — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) February 25, 2017

Sky Germany with a new suggested sponsor for Hamburg after their 8-0 defeat at Bayern today. #DasBanter pic.twitter.com/zj3mOB8AJg — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) February 25, 2017

Pretty rubbish, right?

Well that doesn’t tell the whole story, actually – if you look back just a little further, you’ll see that this result was part of a trend which has been going on for some time.

Bayern's home matches against Hamburg since 2011:

6-0, 5-0, 9-2, 3-1, 8-0, 5-0, 8-0.

44-3 on aggregate. Insane. #FCBHSV — Michael Yokhin (@Yokhin) February 25, 2017

Bayern has won seven straight home league games vs Hamburg by a combined score of 44-3. — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) February 25, 2017

That’s an average of over six goals a game for Bayern.

It wasn’t a bad way to mark Carlo Ancelotti’s 1,000th match in management either – the Italian has enjoyed a managerial career filled with success, just as he did as a player.

Bayern Munich record an 8-0 win vs. Hamburg to mark Carlo Ancelotti’s 1000th game as a manager.



The perfect present. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/mR7jABLmAA — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 25, 2017

In Carlo Ancelotti's 1,000th competitive match as a manager, his Bayern Munich team pipped Hamburg 8-0 today — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) February 25, 2017

You wouldn’t want to be on the shortlist to play Bayern anytime soon, would you…

Arsenal fans....Bayern 8-0 up today v Hamburg in Germany....good luck with that Champions League 2nd leg — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) February 25, 2017

… good luck Arsenal.