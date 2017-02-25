Bayern Munich's recent home record against Hamburg has to be seen to be believed

Bayern Munich thrashed Arsenal 5-1 in the Champions League not long ago, but the Gunners can feel okay about that once they see Hamburg’s recent record in Munich.

Hamburg travelled to the Allianz Arena for a league fixture against the German champions this weekend – it’s fair to say they took nothing from the game, which they lost 8-0.

Pretty rubbish, right?

Well that doesn’t tell the whole story, actually – if you look back just a little further, you’ll see that this result was part of a trend which has been going on for some time.

That’s an average of over six goals a game for Bayern.

It wasn’t a bad way to mark Carlo Ancelotti’s 1,000th match in management either – the Italian has enjoyed a managerial career filled with success, just as he did as a player.

You wouldn’t want to be on the shortlist to play Bayern anytime soon, would you…

… good luck Arsenal.
