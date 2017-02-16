Bayern Munich's post-Arsenal tweet was so brutal it should count as an extra goal

You’d think beating their Champions League last-16 opponents 5-1 would be enough for Bayern Munich, but their social media team proved just as ruthless after the game.

Bayern are clearly overwhelming favourites to progress to the quarter-finals after the result, but @FCBayernEN, the club’s English-language account, wanted to remind the Gunners that this was not the first time they had been defeated 5-1 by the Germans.

In fact, the same thing happened last year as well.

That wasn’t the only tweet the German club enjoyed last night, either. They really like to milk every bit of enjoyment out of their victories, don’t they?

You can afford to smile a bit more, boys. Manu's got the right idea! 😃 #UCL #FCBARS 5-1 pic.twitter.com/EURghtXHcS — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 15, 2017

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Twitter team weren’t feeling quite so bubbly.

Very different vibes going on here.