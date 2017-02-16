Bayern Munich's post-Arsenal tweet was so brutal it should count as an extra goal
You’d think beating their Champions League last-16 opponents 5-1 would be enough for Bayern Munich, but their social media team proved just as ruthless after the game.
Bayern are clearly overwhelming favourites to progress to the quarter-finals after the result, but @FCBayernEN, the club’s English-language account, wanted to remind the Gunners that this was not the first time they had been defeated 5-1 by the Germans.
In fact, the same thing happened last year as well.
Same again next year? 🖐 #UCL #FCBARS 5-1 pic.twitter.com/nyErNKd2a4— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 15, 2017
That wasn’t the only tweet the German club enjoyed last night, either. They really like to milk every bit of enjoyment out of their victories, don’t they?
⚽️ MÜLLERED!!!! Off the bench and onto the scoresheet - it's @esmuellert_! (88') #UCL #FCBARS 5-1— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 15, 2017
You can afford to smile a bit more, boys. Manu's got the right idea! 😃 #UCL #FCBARS 5-1 pic.twitter.com/EURghtXHcS— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 15, 2017
Sleep well last night, #FCBayern fans? 👊⚽️😃 #MiaSanMia #FCBARS pic.twitter.com/o1arw0gEUI— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 16, 2017
Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Twitter team weren’t feeling quite so bubbly.
#FCBvAFC 5-1 (88)— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 15, 2017
Very different vibes going on here.
