Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago played the most festive misplaced pass you'll ever see

Misplacing passes isn’t something you necessarily expect from Thiago, so if he does it you can be sure there’s a good reason.

For example, perhaps Santa Claus is running down the side of the pitch and Thiago mistook him for a member of his own team. No, really.

That’s what happened during Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Bundesliga title rivals Leipzig last night, the German champions’ final game of 2016. The Santa in question – at least, we’re pretty sure it’s Santa – was an animated figure on an advertising board.

And to be fair, the big man’s showing great movement down the left wing – we can see why he caught Thiago’s eye.

But then you’d expect him to have a decent turn of speed given the ground he tends to cover on Christmas Eve.

Santa Claus GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
