Bayern Munich capitalise on losses for chasing pack to extend lead at top

Arturo Vidal and Arjen Robben struck late goals as Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to seven points with a 2-0 success at struggling Ingolstadt.

Losses for Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt meant Bayern were the only top-four side to pick up any points on Saturday, and they are now firmly in the box seats.

Carlo Ancelotti's men looked as though they would have to settle for a point against their second-bottom hosts until Chile international midfielder Vidal volleyed home Thomas Muller's centre in the final minute.

Holland winger Robben then played a one-two with fellow substitute Douglas Costa before firing into the bottom left corner to seal victory in the first minute of stoppage time.

Bayern's late victory compounded Leipzig's miserable afternoon as they were beaten 3-0 at home by relegation-threatened Hamburg.

Former Leipzig loanee Kyriakos Papadopoulos headed Hamburg ahead 18 minutes in before Brazilian midfielder Walace marked his Bundesliga debut by nodding home a second shortly after.

Substitute Aaron Hunt, who had only been on the pitch for a minute, completed the scoring in time added on to give Hamburg a second successive win and move them further away from the bottom two.

Bottom club Darmstadt recorded a first league win in almost four months with a shock 2-1 victory over high-flying Dortmund.

Substitute Antonio Colak slotted home the 67th-minute winner to boost the survival hopes of Torsten Frings' side, who had not tasted success since October 22.

Portugal international defender Raphael Guerreiro had earlier levelled for the visitors following Terrance Boyd's opener.

There was also an upset at BayArena where Javier Hernandez scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen beat third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0.

The former Manchester United striker opened the scoring inside three minutes before doubling his tally just after the hour mark.

Substitute Kevin Volland, who replaced Hernandez, connected with Karim Bellarabi's right-wing centre to put the result beyond doubt.

Elsewhere, Thorgan Hazard claimed the only goal as Borussia Monchengladbach won 1-0 at Werder Bremen.