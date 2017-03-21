Bastian Schweinsteiger wishes he'd done more at Man Utd, but the fans all love him anyway

Bastian Schweinsteiger has only played four games for Manchester United this season, all in the cups, so it comes as no surprise that the German has decided to leave for Chicago Fire.

Schweinsteiger joined United in July 2015 from Bayern Munich, but will move to the MLS after failing to secure a regular place in the United side under Louis van Gaal or Jose Mourinho.

And the 32-year-old took to Twitter to send a message to the fans ahead of his departure – a classy message indeed.

Schweinsteiger told the fans: “Dear fans of Manchester United, I have decided to make a permanent move to Chicago Fire. I really wish that I could have done more for you but it was time for me to make a change.”

The German won eight Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich before moving to Manchester, but the 32-year-old scored just one league goal in his time at the club.

That said, the fans have absolutely no problem with the World Cup winner – there are a great many people on the midfielder’s side, it seems.

Here’s a novel message which goes some way to declaring United fans’ love for the man.

It seems a while ago now, but Schweinsteiger was indomitable in the World Cup final against Argentina, which Germany won 1-0.

They’ll miss you Bastian…

…the Premier League’s loss is MLS’s gain.
