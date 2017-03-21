Bastian Schweinsteiger wishes he'd done more at Man Utd, but the fans all love him anyway

Bastian Schweinsteiger has only played four games for Manchester United this season, all in the cups, so it comes as no surprise that the German has decided to leave for Chicago Fire.

Schweinsteiger joined United in July 2015 from Bayern Munich, but will move to the MLS after failing to secure a regular place in the United side under Louis van Gaal or Jose Mourinho.

And the 32-year-old took to Twitter to send a message to the fans ahead of his departure – a classy message indeed.

Thanks to all fans, the whole staff and my teammates of @ManUtd! I will never forget my time with the club, but now it’s time for a change! pic.twitter.com/zYn2o5Cjsk — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) March 21, 2017

Schweinsteiger told the fans: “Dear fans of Manchester United, I have decided to make a permanent move to Chicago Fire. I really wish that I could have done more for you but it was time for me to make a change.”

The German won eight Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich before moving to Manchester, but the 32-year-old scored just one league goal in his time at the club.

That said, the fans have absolutely no problem with the World Cup winner – there are a great many people on the midfielder’s side, it seems.

Such a shame it didn't work out for such a footballing great at Manchester United.All the best Bastian Schweinsteiger @BSchweinsteiger #MUFC — UnitedViews (@United_Views20) March 21, 2017

Here’s a novel message which goes some way to declaring United fans’ love for the man.

@BSchweinsteiger @ManUtd may a fair wind always be in your sails, Bastian Schweinsteiger. May your first serves always go over the net. — Paul (@UtdRantcast) March 21, 2017

It seems a while ago now, but Schweinsteiger was indomitable in the World Cup final against Argentina, which Germany won 1-0.

Bastion Schweinsteiger will go down as one of the greatest midfielders of all time. Great pro.Sad to see him https://t.co/JXe1oU99IO legend — All For United (@allforunited) March 21, 2017

They’ll miss you Bastian…

@BSchweinsteiger @ManUtd Top class professional & represented the Club with the highest respect no matter what!👏 — Barry J. Hehir (@barryjhehir3) March 21, 2017

@BSchweinsteiger @ManUtd such a ledge. I love this guy!! All the best Basti. Thanks for your service to us and for being one of us - a fan! — Ray Rajani (@ManUtd_BITW) March 21, 2017

…the Premier League’s loss is MLS’s gain.