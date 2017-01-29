Bastian Schweinsteiger is receiving a lot of love on Twitter after making a rare start and scoring for Man United

Bastian Schweinsteiger made his first start for Manchester United this season, wrapping up a comprehensive FA Cup fourth-round win against Wigan on his first start for more than a year.

Few expected to see the 32-year-old in the club’s colours again after being frozen out by Jose Mourinho – falling so far down the pecking order that the club even wrote him off as an asset in their accounts.

However, Schweinsteiger surprisingly returned from the cold and fans could barely contain their excitement:

I have the biggest soft spot for schweinsteiger❤️❤️ — J🖤♠️ (@JodieStatham_) January 29, 2017

As a football fan, nothing makes me happier than seeing Schweinsteiger get the start. — Fergies Fledgling (@AntonioDiasIII) January 29, 2017

A rare start for Schweinsteiger. The day is getting better — Aditya Ramkumar (@adiram2806) January 29, 2017

Schweinsteiger getting a start today love it ⚽⚽ — Mikey Kinsella (@milkey_1724) January 29, 2017

Then he capped his first United start since January 9, 2016, by hooking home the FA Cup holders’ final goal of a 4-0 win against Wigan.

Not to mention how Schweinsteiger’s fine cross helped Marouane Fellaini score the opening goal just before half-time.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

All fans could do is experience sheer joy:

OMG Schweinsteiger was in starting XI and got an assist and a goal. What is it? Christmas? #imalive #finally #MUNWIG — Mary (@mariatheowl) January 29, 2017

Absolute delirium as #Bastian Schweinsteiger scores a cheeky goal. What a turnaround for him personally. #mufc # mufcvwafc #MUNWIG — Anuraag Shetty (@anuraagshetty) January 29, 2017

Assist and a goal for Bastian Schweinsteiger on his 1st Man United Start this season 👌 #mufc #MUNWIG — Cole World (@im_zahir) January 29, 2017

Meanwhile, pleas are being made to include Schweinsteiger in more games:

I so wish Jose Mourinho could play Bastian Schweinsteiger regularly #MUFC #GloryGloryManUnited #ForeverUnited — Kokwele M. Phillix (@Matome_Phillix) January 29, 2017

If Bastian & Martial don't start after this performance then I dunno wag1 with Mourinho anymore — Sid (@SidDZ_V2) January 29, 2017

@UtdRantcast should Mourinho consider giving Bastian a role (any role) in the squad? Back up to Carrick so we're not so dependent on him? — Tatiana MUFC (@TatianaMUFC) January 29, 2017

Any thoughts Mourinho?