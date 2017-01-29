Bastian Schweinsteiger is receiving a lot of love on Twitter after making a rare start and scoring for Man United

Bastian Schweinsteiger made his first start for Manchester United this season, wrapping up a comprehensive FA Cup fourth-round win against Wigan on his first start for more than a year.

Few expected to see the 32-year-old in the club’s colours again after being frozen out by Jose Mourinho – falling so far down the pecking order that the club even wrote him off as an asset in their accounts.

However, Schweinsteiger surprisingly returned from the cold and fans could barely contain their excitement:

Then he capped his first United start since January 9, 2016, by hooking home the FA Cup holders’ final goal of a 4-0 win against Wigan.

Not to mention how Schweinsteiger’s fine cross helped Marouane Fellaini score the opening goal just before half-time.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

All fans could do is experience sheer joy:

Meanwhile, pleas are being made to include Schweinsteiger in more games:

Any thoughts Mourinho?
KEYWORDS: Bastian Schweinsteiger, FA Cup, Manchester United, Wigan

 

