Basel face disciplinary charge for fans' behaviour at Old Trafford

Basle have been hit by a UEFA disciplinary charge after their fans set off fireworks in Tuesday's Champions League match at Manchester United.

Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford secured the hosts a 3-0 win on a night when the Swiss champions' fans made themselves heard from the outset.

However, the use of fireworks before the Group A opener kicked off has led to disciplinary proceedings being opened against Basle.

Basel's Mohamed Elyounoussi challenges Manchester United's Paul Pogba at Old Trafford. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA control, ethics and disciplinary body on October 19.

St Etienne were fined €50,000 in March after their fans set off fireworks, in addition to charges for throwing objects and the improper conduct of supporters, in their Europa League last-32 clash at Old Trafford.