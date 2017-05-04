Baseball fan is struck by stray bullet during game in US

A baseball fan was struck by a stray bullet while watching a game in St Louis.

The incident happened during Tuesday night's game between the St Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium.

According to the St Louis Post-Dispatch, a women was grazed on the arm by a bullet while sitting in the stands. A police spokesperson told the newspaper the bullet appeared to have come from outside the stadium.

A Cardinals statement said: "We are aware of an incident last night in which a fan reported being struck by a stray bullet that presumably originated from outside the stadium.

"The fan was treated for an abrasion and a bruise on her arm at First Aid and released. She was interviewed by police, who are investigating the matter.

"There is nothing more important than the safety of our fans, and the Cardinals are grateful that no one was seriously injured. We will be sharing more information with the media as further details emerge."

Busch Stadium, which opened in 2006, is close to downtown St Louis and the city's famous Gateway Arch.