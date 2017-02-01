Barton Rovers bought a rake on transfer deadline day and it was widely praised as the deal of the window

On transfer deadline day it’s usually the best teams who command attention with last-minute big-money moves – small clubs have to do something different to earn a slice of the chat and Barton Rovers have done exactly that.

Rovers play their football in the Evo-Stik Southern Central league, and not to be outdone by the high-profile stories of the day, came up with some exclusive transfer business of their own.

Deadline day signing news, not to be out done by the 'Big Boys' we have spent £6.99 at Homebase on a new rake #NonLeague its how we roll. pic.twitter.com/8eTT9EE1bi — Barton Rovers FC (@bartonroversfc) January 31, 2017

Fans immediately caught wind of the move, lavishing praise upon the club for such a shrewd signing.

Signing of the day right here... Sticks to task and loyal for years to come..... https://t.co/w8lxqQesHU — Kristine Green (@krispygreen84) January 31, 2017

Others saw similarities with legends of the game.

Peter Crouch has signed for Barton Rovers. https://t.co/lQrYXH0zWS — Ball Street (@BallStreet) January 31, 2017

I thought they'd signed Fellaini for a second! https://t.co/zOhICLDSds — Dan Williamson (@winkveron) January 31, 2017

Some fans urged caution – the rake remains unproven on the pitch.

@bartonroversfc very brave. I'd have taken it on loan until the end of the season first! — Lee Cotton (@LeeCotton1) January 31, 2017

Massive move for New Rake. Keep your eye on this kid he could be something else.



Hope it doesn't get to his head. https://t.co/zXwKJ00TUk — Orlando Spurs (@OrlandoHotspurs) January 31, 2017

It was undoubtedly a bargain – £6.99 for a utility player like that? Unbelievable scenes.

Better than a sweeper. Ideal for getting down the channels. https://t.co/iYzs8kRfIH — Andrew Abbott (@andrewhykeham) January 31, 2017

The lack of mainstream media coverage was nothing short of scandalous.

But not everyone was feeling quite so generous.

Football, eh? A game of opinions.