Barton Rovers bought a rake on transfer deadline day and it was widely praised as the deal of the window

On transfer deadline day it’s usually the best teams who command attention with last-minute big-money moves – small clubs have to do something different to earn a slice of the chat and Barton Rovers have done exactly that.

Rovers play their football in the Evo-Stik Southern Central league, and not to be outdone by the high-profile stories of the day, came up with some exclusive transfer business of their own.

Fans immediately caught wind of the move, lavishing praise upon the club for such a shrewd signing.

Others saw similarities with legends of the game.

Some fans urged caution – the rake remains unproven on the pitch.

It was undoubtedly a bargain – £6.99 for a utility player like that? Unbelievable scenes.

The lack of mainstream media coverage was nothing short of scandalous.

But not everyone was feeling quite so generous.

Football, eh? A game of opinions.
