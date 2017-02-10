Barry Hawkins books place in World Grand Prix final

Barry Hawkins has progressed to the final of the Ladbrokes World Grand Prix after overwhelming Liang Wenbo 6-1.

Having defeated Neil Robertson 4-2 in their quarter-final earlier today, Hawkins outclassed China's Wenbo in Preston in a one-sided contest and will face the winner of Marco Fu v Ryan Day in Sunday's showpiece encounter.

Securing the opening frame with a break of 51, Hawkins built a 2-0 lead when Liang fouled on the yellow and conceded.

Liang took the third, before further impressive breaks of 106, 92, 57 and 120 ensured victory for world number 12 Hawkins, who progressed to his fifth ranking final.

Defending champion Shaun Murphy had earlier been knocked out following his 4-2 quarter-final defeat by Day.

Murphy, who beat Stuart Bingham in last year's final, briefly halved the deficit having gone 2-0 behind but Day won the fourth frame to put himself one away from the semi-finals.

The world number six took a scrappy, 46-minute fifth frame, only for his Welsh opponent to win the next and set up a last-four meeting against Fu.

Fu also won 4-2, against Mark King, with the Hong Kong potter firing in breaks of 102, 98 and 72 en route to victory.