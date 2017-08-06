Barr through to 400m semi-finals

By WIll Downing, London

Thomas Barr is through to tomorrow night’s semi-finals of the men’s 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in London – but his automatic qualification was anything but straightforward.

The Waterford athlete, fourth in the Olympic final in Rio a year ago, started well and was lying third heading into the final bend.

Thomas Barr in action today. Picture: Sportsfile

However, he began to fall away slightly to others in the closing straight, and was pipped on the line for fourth by fast-finishing Algerian Abdelmalik Lahoulou, who nipped past him two lanes inside.

With Barr taking fifth - and outside the four automatic qualifying positions from his heat - it meant the Irishman would have to wait to see if he would make it as a fastest loser.

However, a swift disqualification for Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands for a lane infringement saw Barr move up to fourth, and advance automatically to the semis.

Barr’s time of 49.79 was almost a second outside his season’s best of 48.95 set at the Bislett Games Diamond League meeting in Oslo in June, with Lahoulou edging him out by one-hundredth of a second.

2016 NCAA silver-medallist TJ Holmes of the United States took the honours in 49.35, with Jamaican Jahell Hyde second in 49.72.

Barr’s chances have improved though with Olympic silver-medallist Boniface Tumuti of Kenya not travelling, while Rasmus Mägi of Estonia – a regular close opponent of the Deise native - did not start his heat.

However, the Ferrybank AC hurdler knows he must markedly improve tomorrow night.

Barr said afterwards: “I can imagine what it looks like on the TV. I only realised after that I got caught on the line by Lahoulou, which I didn’t expect. He came out of nowhere in the last metre. I had nothing to answer to – but it was tense.

“I felt like I didn’t do myself justice initially as I was going for top two, and aim for 49-low for a good lane position for tomorrow.

“I’ve got through as a fastest qualifier now, so I won’t get a horrible lane 1 or lane 9, though it’s not where I wanted to be. I wanted to be top two and give myself a confidence boost.

“This has given me an extra focus though. I know where I need to pick up the race, and pick up the time.”