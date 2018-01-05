Barkley close to Chlesea move? And other football rumours from the media today

What the papers say:

Chelsea are close to bringing in Ross Barkley to Stamford Bridge in a £15m deal, the Daily Mail reports. The current Premier League champions attempted to sign the Everton attacking midfielder in the summer and are willing to spend to prevent the 24-year-old signing for rivals Tottenham, the paper says.

Ryan Sessegnon is a man in demand, according to the Mirror. The 17-year-old has a host of top clubs all eager to sign him up, with Paris St Germain joining the chase for the Fulham man. The paper said Tottenham could bid again for the left back, while Manchester United and Manchester City are keeping tabs on the teenager.

The Philippe Coutinho saga continues to rumble on - with the Mirror reporting that Barcelona will offer £140m for the Liverpool man. The paper said Anfield want most of the money up front and are keen to avoid a repeat of the summer where the base figure was low and had "unrealistic add-ons".

Watford are looking to dispose of Troy Deeney and want to bring in Bournemouth's Benik Afobe, the Daily Mail reports. Deeney is the captain at Vicarage Road, but has only found the net twice this season and the paper says they will be looking to receive offers north of £20million.

Manchester United have put Celtic's Kieran Tierney on their wishlist, according to the Daily Record. Jose Mourinho is said to have been impressed by the 20-year-old but the Hoops will be looking to keep hold of the midfielder.

Social media round-up:

@DailyStar_Sport: Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez has 'agreed' deal to join Man City - Ian McGarry #AFC #MCFC

@talkSPORT: Players out of contract in 2018: Most expensive XI of soon to be free agents, including Mesut Ozil

Players to watch

Hatem Ben Arfa has been told he can leave Paris St Germain in January, according to L'Equipe.

Juan Mata: Inter Milan are keen on taking on the 29-year-old from Manchester United when his contract expires in the summer, the Mirror says.