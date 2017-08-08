Barcelona’s friendly against Chapecoense was an incredibly emotional occasion

Barcelona’s friendly match against Chapecoense was always going to be a meaningful game, having been arranged in the wake of a plane crash which killed 19 of the Brazilian club’s players and staff.

The plane was taking the team to the Copa Sudamericana final in November 2016 when it crashed in Colombia, killing 71 of the 77 people on board.

And when Chapecoense travelled to Spain to compete against Barcelona in a game of solidarity, the five-time Champions League winners were delighted to host them.

Alan Ruschel, who survived the crash, captained Chapecoense – Neto and Jakson Follmann, who also survived the crash, were at the Nou Camp as well.

This was no ordinary #GamperBarça as Barcelona welcomed special guests Chapecoense to Camp Nou 👏

📸: @ChapecoenseRealpic.twitter.com/Jjl3cNRj49 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) August 7, 2017

And while Ruschel played, Neto and Follmann did the honours of completing the kick-off.

(Manu Fernandez/AP)

You can watch the moment they got the game going from 4:08 in Barcelona’s YouTube video below.

Barcelona won the game 5-0, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets all appearing.

(Manu Fernandez/AP)

(Manu Fernandez/AP)

A very emotional occasion, and one which further demonstrates the power of football.