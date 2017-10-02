Barcelona to join Catalonian strike tomorrow: club will be closed and players won't train

FC Barcelona will join a strike tomorrow to protest against violence caused by an independence referendum in Catalonia.

They played a home game behind closed doors in an empty Nou Camp stadium yesterday.

The club took to Twitter this afternoon, saying: "FC Barcelona joins the country wide strike called for by Table for Democracy and therefore the Club will be closed tomorrow."

Barcelona's players and staff won't report for training and its youth teams have been told to stay at home.

During their match with Las Palmas, the club displayed "democracy" on a big screen with a picture of a ballot box.

Earlier today, former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola said the game against Las Palmas should have been called off.

Guardiola said he would have been against the decision, telling Catalunya Radio and RAC1: "I wouldn't have played the Barca-Las Palmas game, not at all.

"And if it did have to be played, then not behind closed doors. You do it with the public there. With all the consequences."