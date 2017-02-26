Barcelona have made their own Oscar nominations, and there's some A-list talent in there

It’s that time of year when performers on the big screen are rewarded for their creative efforts, so naturally footballers feel a little left out.

It’s a nice gesture then that, for these very well-paid celebrities of sport, Barcelona have created their own in-house Oscar nominations.

We begin with costume design.

Denis Suarez is the long shot here, sporting a clean-looking sailor suit that screams “All aboard!”

We make Samuel Umtiti, a vision in grey, the favourite, with Neymar his closest challenger. Could it be a red leather day for Brazil’s superstar?

Next, it’s the visuals.

Sergio Busquets kicks us off with some neat footwork in training, but we think it’s between the other two for this gong.

Rafinha shows a tidy flick-up before scoring from behind the goal before Neymar completes a world-class nutmeg on a world-class defender: Gerard Pique.

One final note – does the backing music make anyone else feel like they’ve just won all the cups on Mario Kart?