Barcelona even manage to incorporate tiki-taka into their dodgeball games

There aren’t many football teams left who have not felt the dizzying effects of Barcelona’s tiki-taka passing style, but that doesn’t mean other sports teams are safe.

The famous football philosophy is apparently a transferable skill, as Barcelona’s pass-masters demonstrated using the tactic to eliminate one another in a game of dodgeball that has got twisted ankles written all over it.

We’re not sure they’d be doing this if they had a Champions League final to prepare for…

Some great passing to start with, and obvious evidence that these fellas know how to share a ball.

Luis Suarez is unsurprisingly competitive – imagine a board game evening round his place – and his efforts ensure a surprise exit for Neymar.

Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets then combine well in the centre, but it’s Pique’s involvement in some textbook tiki-taka to take out Ivan Rakitic that’s most impressive. One touch, two touch – this lad’s got it all.

So there you have it, no sport is safe – apart from maybe snooker. There’s no room for tiki-taka at the Crucible theatre.