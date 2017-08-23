Barcelona back for Coutinho? Here's the media round-up of today's soccer news

What the papers say

Just 24 hours after appearing to give up on signing Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona are back in for Liverpool's playmaker, according to the Sun.

Barca, who had an offer of £118m rejected, have come back with a £136m bid in their final move for the Brazilian.

Chelsea are eyeing a double swoop for Leicester duo Jamie Vardy and Danny Drinkwater, reports the Daily Mirror.

Drinkwater is close to a £30m switch to Stamford Bridge, with a move for Vardy coming out of the blue.

The hierarchy at Stamford Bridge will also have eyes on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's situation at Arsenal, with the Telegraph claiming he has turned down a new contract.

Finally at Chelsea, the Telegraph is also reporting that Marseille will step in for Diego Costa if his protracted move to Atletico Madrid falls through.

Online/Social round-up

@TheSunFootball: Antonio Candreva closing in on Chelsea move

@MirrorFootball: Arsene Wenger standing firm on Alexis Sanchez - and Arsenal won't consider selling for under £70m

Players to watch

Demarai Gray: The 21-year-old will become the subject of a £25million bid from Bournemouth, according to the Sun.

Jonny Evans: ESPN says the Northern Ireland defender is still on Manchester City's wishlist.

Kylian Mbappe: The most talked about striker of the summer could earn 15million euros a year if he joins Paris St Germain, Spanish newspaper Marca claims.