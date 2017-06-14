Ban Ki-moon proposed as new Chair of IOC's Ethics Commission

Ban Ki-moon has been proposed as the new chair of the International Olympic Committee's ethics commission by the organisation's executive board.

The 73-year-old former United Nations secretary-general will learn if he is to succeed Youssoupha Ndiaye, who is standing down, when the full membership vote at an IOC session in Lima, Peru, in September.

"The UN and IOC have had a close working relationship over many years with both organisations contributing to building a peaceful and better world," Ban said.

"In working closely under the principles of the IOC movement, I will do my best to enhance the accountability and transparency of the IOC."

Ban was the UN's eighth secretary-general, a role he filled from from 2007 to 2016, and among his successes was introducing a code of ethics to the organisation.