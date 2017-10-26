Ballyragget GAA club to co-operate fully with investigation into lewd photo scandal
26/10/2017 - 11:41:11Back to Sport Home
A Kilkenny GAA club says that it will co-operate fully with any investigation into a controversial party celebrating a victory at the weekend.
X-rated photos and videos emerged from the event following St Patrick's win in the Kilkenny Intermediate Hurling Championship on Sunday.
In a statement to KCLR the Ballyragget club says the photos were taken at a private event.
The statement also said that it will co-operate fully with any investigation into the matter.