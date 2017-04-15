Bahrain qualifying sees Valtteri Bottas secure first ever pole position

Valtteri Bottas sprung the biggest surprise of the season so far after he beat Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain to secure the first pole position of his career.

Hamilton appeared set to claim his seventh pole on the spin, and 64th of his career, before Bottas - the man who has replaced champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes this season - edged out his team-mate with the final throw of the dice.

Hamilton's championship rival Sebastian Vettel lines up in third with the Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo fourth on the grid.