Badou Jack accidentally planted a left hook on the referee during his showdown with James DeGale

It was a thrilling night for boxing fans in Brooklyn as James DeGale managed to claim a majority draw against Badou Jack.

IBF champion DeGale knocked down Jack in the opening round of their world super-middleweight unification title fight, at the Barclays Centre in New York.

However, the WBC titlist grew into the bout and finished the stronger of the two – he floored DeGale, but then the Londoner got to his feet to hear the final bell.

The most memorable moment for most people on Twitter, though? Potentially when Jack accidentally planted a left hook on, erm, the referee Arthur Mercante Jr. Yep, awkward…

Some people called for special treatment following the mislaid punch, which came as Mercante Jr was attempting to split the fighters.

Everyone just seemed impressed the ref managed to stay up, TBH – he had to be momentarily held up by Jack, while he regained his senses. That’s gotta hurt…

The fight clearly took its toll on DeGale, too – the 30-year-old told Sky Sports 1 that his ear drum burst and he lost teeth.

He added: “I’ve had 25 fights, I’m going to get better, I want the rematch. I’m glad I’m still the champ and I’m coming home with the title but I’m so upset that I didn’t come with the WBC belt.

“The main thing is I didn’t lose, I’m still the champ and I can move forward.”
