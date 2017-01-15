Badou Jack accidentally planted a left hook on the referee during his showdown with James DeGale

It was a thrilling night for boxing fans in Brooklyn as James DeGale managed to claim a majority draw against Badou Jack.

IBF champion DeGale knocked down Jack in the opening round of their world super-middleweight unification title fight, at the Barclays Centre in New York.

However, the WBC titlist grew into the bout and finished the stronger of the two – he floored DeGale, but then the Londoner got to his feet to hear the final bell.

(Frank Franklin II/AP)

The most memorable moment for most people on Twitter, though? Potentially when Jack accidentally planted a left hook on, erm, the referee Arthur Mercante Jr. Yep, awkward…

Ouch. Badou Jack accidentally hits the ref in the chin just as the round ended... — Michelle Joy Phelps (@MichellePhelps) January 15, 2017

Hahaha! Not meant to punch the ref pal 😂😂😂😂 #DegaleJack — Jon. (@jonhotspur88) January 15, 2017

Either way, a fight of the year candidate. Even the referee ate some leather tonight. @ShowtimeBoxing #DegaleJack #boxing — Bob Velin (@BobVelin) January 15, 2017

Some people called for special treatment following the mislaid punch, which came as Mercante Jr was attempting to split the fighters.

Does Jack get a bonus point for chinning the ref or what? #DegaleJack — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) January 15, 2017

Everyone just seemed impressed the ref managed to stay up, TBH – he had to be momentarily held up by Jack, while he regained his senses. That’s gotta hurt…

Got to say..hardest man in fight was neither DeGale or Jack..but the ref... only man not to hit the canvas after caught flush! 😂#DegaleJack — Andrew Mcghie (@mon_the_gers) January 15, 2017

👏well done to the ref for taking that shot like a champ 😂 #DegaleJack — martin mcdonagh (@mcdonagh16) January 15, 2017

Strong chin from the ref #DeGaleJack — Daniel McCarthy (@djmccarthy909) January 15, 2017

The fight clearly took its toll on DeGale, too – the 30-year-old told Sky Sports 1 that his ear drum burst and he lost teeth.

He added: “I’ve had 25 fights, I’m going to get better, I want the rematch. I’m glad I’m still the champ and I’m coming home with the title but I’m so upset that I didn’t come with the WBC belt.

“The main thing is I didn’t lose, I’m still the champ and I can move forward.”