Bad news on the injury front for Spurs

Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen is wearing a protective boot after suffering an ankle injury in the win over West Brom on Saturday.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino does not like to publicise timescales for injuries, but after the 4-0 victory against the Baggies he said it looked "very bad".

It has been reported that the Belgium defender faces more than two months out.

Pochettino may shed more light on the injury in his pre-match media conference on Thursday ahead of Saturday's clash at Manchester City.

Spurs are second in the Premier League, seven points behind leaders Chelsea.
