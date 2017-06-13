Backroom trio extend contracts at Munster

Munster have extended the contracts of three of their coaches.

Coaching duo and past players Jerry Flannery and Felix Jones have signed two-year extensions, while Team Manager Niall O'Donovan has put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Flannery will now become Munster's Forwards Coach while Jones will be their Backline and Attack Coach.

Following retirement from playing, Flannery joined Munster's coaching staff as Scrum Coach at the start of the 2014/15 season.

After an injury enforced retirement from the game in 2015, Jones became Technical Coach at the start of the 2016/17 season.

He will also work with the Ireland coaching team for the final summer tour game against Japan at the end of the month.