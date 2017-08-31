Back injury rules out Ulster and Ireland's Craig Gilroy for three months

Ulster's Craig Gilroy is set to miss three months of the new season due to an injury in his lower back.

Ulster rugby confirmed this morning that the 26-year-old Belfast man will miss the beginning of the new Pro14 championship, the opening rounds of the European Champions Cup and Ireland's triple header in November.

Ulster will play Toyota Cheetahs who have joined the new Pro14 championship on Friday night with Christian Lealiifano, John Cooney and Jean Deysel making their debut.