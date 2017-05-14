'Ayew kidding me?' Fans marvel at Andre Ayew's double miss against Liverpool
Andre Ayew may have pulled off one of the missed chances of the season, as – lying on the floor – he struck the ball off the post twice in succession from only about two yards from the goal.
With a chance to equalise after Daniel Sturridge made it 1-0 to Liverpool, the double miss from Manuel Lanzini’s corner was a once-in-a-career level missed chance for the West Ham striker. Cue the shocked fans…
Ayew there with one of the worst misses I've ever seen. Huge, huge let off.— Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) May 14, 2017
Ayew needs to retire after that miss fam.— The Peoples Champion (@Arsenal_Trooper) May 14, 2017
Andrew Ayew with the miss of the season— Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) May 14, 2017
Some savvy fans saw the miss as a golden opportunity for some puns too of course.
WHAT AYEW DOING haha RT!— Yidiot (@DemPele) May 14, 2017
Ayew sure?— Sam (@samuelJayC) May 14, 2017
Meanwhile, for fans of Liverpool – who are in search of a top four spot with two games to play and started the game a point ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal – the overwhelming feeling was relief…
How did Ayew miss... pic.twitter.com/XMTyYS2XzA— Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 14, 2017
Although one or two weren’t happy with the way the corner was defended – pinning the blame on 27-year-old Reds defender Dejan Lovren.
If Klopp watches Lovren on that corner (Ayew chances) and still sees him as part of our future then I'm honestly lost! #LFC— Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) May 14, 2017
While for Arsenal, hot on the heels of Liverpool – it’s fair to say the fans and the manager will have been hurting after the missed chance.
Ayew! How did you miss! pic.twitter.com/WQuSnwNhRV— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) May 14, 2017
Meanwhile, some seemed to feel Ayew had done it all deliberately…
Ayew hates Arsenal FC— Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) May 14, 2017
Ayew Liverpool fan confirmed— Redmen Designs (@RedmenDesigns) May 14, 2017
Back in 2015 the Ghanaian international told Sky Sports he has been a Liverpool fan “all my life”.
However, he has scored before against the Reds more than once as a Swansea player – and bearing in mind the effort taken to bounce the ball off the post that accurately – it would be some stretch of the imagination to say the 27-year-old deliberately missed.
