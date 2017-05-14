'Ayew kidding me?' Fans marvel at Andre Ayew's double miss against Liverpool

Andre Ayew may have pulled off one of the missed chances of the season, as – lying on the floor – he struck the ball off the post twice in succession from only about two yards from the goal.

(Adam Davy/PA)

With a chance to equalise after Daniel Sturridge made it 1-0 to Liverpool, the double miss from Manuel Lanzini’s corner was a once-in-a-career level missed chance for the West Ham striker. Cue the shocked fans…

Ayew there with one of the worst misses I've ever seen. Huge, huge let off. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) May 14, 2017

Ayew needs to retire after that miss fam. — The Peoples Champion (@Arsenal_Trooper) May 14, 2017

Andrew Ayew with the miss of the season — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) May 14, 2017

Some savvy fans saw the miss as a golden opportunity for some puns too of course.

https://twitter.com/Sennesation/status/863756278362976257

WHAT AYEW DOING haha RT! — Yidiot (@DemPele) May 14, 2017

Ayew sure? — Sam (@samuelJayC) May 14, 2017

Meanwhile, for fans of Liverpool – who are in search of a top four spot with two games to play and started the game a point ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal – the overwhelming feeling was relief…

How did Ayew miss... pic.twitter.com/XMTyYS2XzA — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 14, 2017

Although one or two weren’t happy with the way the corner was defended – pinning the blame on 27-year-old Reds defender Dejan Lovren.

If Klopp watches Lovren on that corner (Ayew chances) and still sees him as part of our future then I'm honestly lost! #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) May 14, 2017

While for Arsenal, hot on the heels of Liverpool – it’s fair to say the fans and the manager will have been hurting after the missed chance.

Ayew! How did you miss! pic.twitter.com/WQuSnwNhRV — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) May 14, 2017

Meanwhile, some seemed to feel Ayew had done it all deliberately…

Ayew hates Arsenal FC — Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) May 14, 2017

Ayew Liverpool fan confirmed — Redmen Designs (@RedmenDesigns) May 14, 2017

Back in 2015 the Ghanaian international told Sky Sports he has been a Liverpool fan “all my life”.

However, he has scored before against the Reds more than once as a Swansea player – and bearing in mind the effort taken to bounce the ball off the post that accurately – it would be some stretch of the imagination to say the 27-year-old deliberately missed.