Australian Open: Johanna Konta's biggest battle in the first round was with a moth

British number one Johanna Konta needed a little over 90 minutes to beat Kirsten Flipkens at the Australian Open – and some of that was spent battling a moth.

The 25-year-old is up to ninth in the rankings, and she showed why with a 7-5 6-2 win, recovering from that encounter with a moth in the first set to breeze through.

Fair to say she didn’t look too bothered by the experience – and to be fair, there’s much worse wildlife you can be attacked by in Australia.

Anyone got some sort of moth-based tennis pun?

Nice.

Somehow, we don’t see this moth gaining quite the fame as the one that bothered Cristiano Ronaldo in the Euro 2016 final.