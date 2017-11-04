Australia beat Japan in high-scoring encounter

Australia ran in nine tries as they beat Japan 63-30 in Yokohama today.

The Wallabies, who now head to Britain for autumn internationals against Wales, England and Scotland, scored freely in their first Test on Japanese soil but were also given their fair share of problems at the other end of the pitch.

Centre Tevita Kuridrani scored a hat-trick of tries for Australia, with Samu Kerevi crossing twice and Henry Speight, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Nick Phipps and Rob Simmons also going over.

Reece Hodge kicked all nine conversions as the Wallabies demonstrated their attacking threat ahead of next weekend's game in Cardiff.

Wimpie van der Walt bundled over for a debut try and Amanaki Mafi and Kazuki Himeno also crossed as Japan ran in 27 points in the second half.