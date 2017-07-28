Attendances up as new figures show Cork City are Airtricity League’s best supported club
Attendances in the SSE Airtricity League have risen by 48.8% in the 2017 season in comparison to the same period from the previous season with Cork City heading the attendance league.
Since the SSE Airtricity League confirmed an average increase of 17% at the beginning of May, attendances have continued to grow with all but two of the SSE Airtricity League clubs experiencing growth.
With over 291,500 spectators attending 219 games across the Premier and First Divisions, the appetite for live football at an elite level continues to grow with average game week attendances at 12,680 (Premier & First Divisions combined).
The highest attendance so far this season is 6,746, which was in the Premier Division clash between Cork City and Dundalk on Saturday, 25 March at Turner’s Cross.
Both Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers enjoyed strong home crowds in Series 17 as 3,643 people attended the home match v Cork City at Oriel Park, whilst 3,728 spectators went to the Dublin derby against St. Patrick’s Athletic in Tallaght Stadium.
Finn Harps enjoyed their highest attendance of the season on Monday as 2,896 supporters turned out for the North-West derby against Derry City.
Waterford have enjoyed a notable increase in their home crowds with 1,923 spectators turning up at the RSC for their First Division match against Athlone Town on Friday, 14 April, their highest attendance of the campaign.
The First Division club have been able to sustain the crowds at the Regional Sports Centre as 1,852 spectators turned out for the Cobh Ramblers match last weekend.
Top 10 clubs for average attendances
4324 - Cork City
2922 - Dundalk
2761 - Shamrock Rovers
1940 - Bohemians
1702 - Limerick
1674 - Sligo Rovers
1530 - Waterford
1521 - St. Patricks Athletic
1320 - Derry City
1319 - Finn Harps
Top Five Individual Matches
6,746 - Cork City v Dundalk, 25 March, Turner’s Cross
5,362 - Cork City v Bray Wanderers, 28 April, Turner’s Cross
5,275 - Cork City v Derry City, 7 April, Turner’s Cross
5,178 - Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, 3 March, Tallaght Stadium
4,901 – Cork City V Shamrock Rovers, 26 May, Turners Cross
Premier Division - Total attendances
43237 - Cork City
35065 - Dundalk
30371 - Shamrock Rovers
23274 - Bohemians
18720 - Limerick
18410 - Sligo Rovers
18254 - St. Patricks Athletic
14617 - Galway United
14516 - Derry City
14509 - Finn Harps
12437 - Bray Wanderers
9304 - Drogheda United
First Division - Total Attendances
15304 - Waterford
4978 - Shelbourne
4069 - Cobh Ramblers
3482 - Cabinteely
3307 - nLongford Town
3078 - Wexford
2580 - UCD
2147 - Athlone Town
Meanwhile, it's Dublin derby tonight at Tallaght stadium as Shamrock Rovers welcome Bohemians.
Runaway leaders Cork City welcome relegation battlers Galway United to Turners cross.
Bottom side Drogheda United take on St. Pats while Bray Wanderers welcome Finn Harps to the Carlisle Grounds
First Division champions-in-waiting Waterford welcome Athlone to the RSC this evening.
There's a Dublin derby at Belfield where UCD take on Cabinteely while bottom side Wexford entertain Cobh Ramblers.
