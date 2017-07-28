Attendances up as new figures show Cork City are Airtricity League’s best supported club

Attendances in the SSE Airtricity League have risen by 48.8% in the 2017 season in comparison to the same period from the previous season with Cork City heading the attendance league.

Since the SSE Airtricity League confirmed an average increase of 17% at the beginning of May, attendances have continued to grow with all but two of the SSE Airtricity League clubs experiencing growth.

With over 291,500 spectators attending 219 games across the Premier and First Divisions, the appetite for live football at an elite level continues to grow with average game week attendances at 12,680 (Premier & First Divisions combined).

The highest attendance so far this season is 6,746, which was in the Premier Division clash between Cork City and Dundalk on Saturday, 25 March at Turner’s Cross.

Both Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers enjoyed strong home crowds in Series 17 as 3,643 people attended the home match v Cork City at Oriel Park, whilst 3,728 spectators went to the Dublin derby against St. Patrick’s Athletic in Tallaght Stadium.

Finn Harps enjoyed their highest attendance of the season on Monday as 2,896 supporters turned out for the North-West derby against Derry City.

Waterford have enjoyed a notable increase in their home crowds with 1,923 spectators turning up at the RSC for their First Division match against Athlone Town on Friday, 14 April, their highest attendance of the campaign.

The First Division club have been able to sustain the crowds at the Regional Sports Centre as 1,852 spectators turned out for the Cobh Ramblers match last weekend.

Top 10 clubs for average attendances

4324 - Cork City

2922 - Dundalk

2761 - Shamrock Rovers

1940 - Bohemians

1702 - Limerick

1674 - Sligo Rovers

1530 - Waterford

1521 - St. Patricks Athletic

1320 - Derry City

1319 - Finn Harps

Top Five Individual Matches

6,746 - Cork City v Dundalk, 25 March, Turner’s Cross

5,362 - Cork City v Bray Wanderers, 28 April, Turner’s Cross

5,275 - Cork City v Derry City, 7 April, Turner’s Cross

5,178 - Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, 3 March, Tallaght Stadium

4,901 – Cork City V Shamrock Rovers, 26 May, Turners Cross

Premier Division - Total attendances

43237 - Cork City

35065 - Dundalk

30371 - Shamrock Rovers

23274 - Bohemians

18720 - Limerick

18410 - Sligo Rovers

18254 - St. Patricks Athletic

14617 - Galway United

14516 - Derry City

14509 - Finn Harps

12437 - Bray Wanderers

9304 - Drogheda United

First Division - Total Attendances

15304 - Waterford

4978 - Shelbourne

4069 - Cobh Ramblers

3482 - Cabinteely

3307 - nLongford Town

3078 - Wexford

2580 - UCD

2147 - Athlone Town

Meanwhile, it's Dublin derby tonight at Tallaght stadium as Shamrock Rovers welcome Bohemians.

Runaway leaders Cork City welcome relegation battlers Galway United to Turners cross.

Bottom side Drogheda United take on St. Pats while Bray Wanderers welcome Finn Harps to the Carlisle Grounds

First Division champions-in-waiting Waterford welcome Athlone to the RSC this evening.

There's a Dublin derby at Belfield where UCD take on Cabinteely while bottom side Wexford entertain Cobh Ramblers.