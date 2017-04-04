Atletico keep on winning to stay in third

A Filipe Luis goal kept Atletico Madrid's winning run going as they beat Real Sociedad 1-0.

A fifth straight LaLiga victory was secured when Luis exchanged passes with Fernando Torres before slotting past Geronimo Rulli in the 28th minute.

Left-back Luis had not scored in his first 35 appearances this season but has now netted in the last two games.

Atletico's victory moves Diego Simeone's men three points clear of fourth-placed Sevilla, and within seven points of leaders Real Madrid.

Villarreal went above Real Sociedad and into fifth after a 1-0 win at Real Betis.

Adrian, on his first start since February, struck two minutes into the second half as Villarreal snapped a two-game losing run.

Athletic Bilbao also moved above Basque rivals Socieded, who dropped to seventh.

Aritz Aduriz bagged a first-half brace as Athletic beat Espanyol 2-0 for their fourth win in five games.

Aduriz dinked in a 17th-minute penalty after Victor Sanchez brought down Iker Muniain and then turned in Benat's right-wing free-kick eight minutes before the break.

The Spain striker was denied a hat-trick in the closing stages when his close-range effort was deflected on to the crossbar by Espanyol goalkeeper Diego Lopez.