Athlone Town players to be interviewed about 'irregular betting patterns' report

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) is to interview players and staff from Athlone Town FC after receiving a UEFA report detailing allegations of irregular betting patterns.

A statement issued by the FAI today read: “On May 3, the FAI confirmed that it had launched an investigation into Athlone Town AFC upon the receipt of a detailed report from UEFA highlighting irregular betting patterns in the SSE Airtricity League First Division game against Longford Town on Saturday, April 29.

“The FAI has written individually to players, coaches and officials at the club outlining arrangements for interview on Monday, May 8 and Tuesday, May 9.

“Further contact has been made with UEFA to establish more detail on the irregular betting patterns contained in its report to the FAI.

“UEFA has confirmed that the biggest movements in betting took place on Asian markets.”

The FAI have written to both clubs seeking feedback regarding the match, as well as video coverage.