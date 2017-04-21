Athlone Town manager steps down after only 42 days

Athlone Town manager Ricardo Monsanto has stepped down after only 42 days at the club, writes Stephen Barry.

The Portuguese coach left his position after discussions with the club’s board ended with both parties “mutually agreed” that he should resign.

The League of Ireland First Division club have failed to win any of their eight games since Monsanto’s appointment on March 9, and released a statement on March 24 to say “the dressing room is not split and the club is most certainly not in crisis”.

Ricardo Monsanto

That statement clarified that there was no confusion over managerial roles following Monsanto’s appointment in place of Colin Fortune, who became their head coach.

However, the search has now begun for a third manager only two months into the season.

A club statement read: “The board of Athlone Town AFC can today confirm that Ricardo Monsanto has stepped down as the club’s first team manager.

“The decision was arrived at following discussions between the club’s board and Roberto (sic), where recent on-field performances and results were discussed.

Athlone get their own manager's name wrong in Press release confirming his sacking.#GreatestLeagueInTheWorld https://t.co/SnorO4AqR2 — John O'Sullivan (@johngosullivan) April 21, 2017

“Following those talks it was mutually agreed by both parties that Ricardo’s tenure as first team manager come to an end.

“Unfortunately recent results have not been as Ricardo and the club had hoped for.

“Everyone involved with Athlone Town AFC would like to place on the record its thanks to Ricardo for the hard work and dedication he has put into his coaching duties with the first team since the start of the season.

“The club would also like to wish Ricardo every success in the future.

“First team coach Ricardo Cravos will take charge of tonight’s first team game against Wexford FC.

“The club has started a process to recruit a new manager.

“It is the club’s intention that an announcement concerning the appointment of a new manager will be made in the coming days.”

Second-from-bottom Athlone welcome last-placed Wexford to Lissywollen this evening at 7.45pm.