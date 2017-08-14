Athlone Town draw holders Cork City in second round of FAI Cup

Holders Cork City have been drawn at home to Athlone Town in the second round of the FAI Cup.

Last year's beaten finalists Dundalk have been drawn away to Leinster Senior League side Crumlin United.

There is a Dublin derby in prospect, with Shelbourne playing host to Shamrock Rovers.

There are also two all-Premier Division encounters, with Galway travelling to St Pat's, while Limerick welcome Finn Harps to Markets Field.

All ties will be played on the week ending Sunday, August 27.