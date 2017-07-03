Aston Villa used WhatsApp to announce John Terry and it’s superbly cringe-inducing

John Terry’s move to Aston Villa might seem surprising, but even more unexpected was the fashion in which the Championship club announced the signing.

After 22 years at Chelsea the 36-year-old became a free agent on Saturday, having won 15 major trophies with the Blues.

But all that was forgotten the moment Villa produced this mock WhatsApp conversation to announce the centre-back had joined them.

Have you ever seen anything like that?

The chat includes Terry being added to the group, before Gabriel Agbonlahor offends former players such as Olof Mellberg by suggesting Terry must be the best defender the club has ever had.

The video received a mixed reception.

Some were confused…

… while others seemed more astonished than anything.

This Twitter user was a big fan of the announcement…

… but not everybody was so keen.

All in all it is at least entertaining, and the move brings Terry to the club where it all started.

If Villa struggle again like they did at the start of last season, those WhatsApp messages might start becoming a little less shareable.
