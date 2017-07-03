Aston Villa used WhatsApp to announce John Terry and it’s superbly cringe-inducing

John Terry’s move to Aston Villa might seem surprising, but even more unexpected was the fashion in which the Championship club announced the signing.

After 22 years at Chelsea the 36-year-old became a free agent on Saturday, having won 15 major trophies with the Blues.

But all that was forgotten the moment Villa produced this mock WhatsApp conversation to announce the centre-back had joined them.

Have you ever seen anything like that?

The chat includes Terry being added to the group, before Gabriel Agbonlahor offends former players such as Olof Mellberg by suggesting Terry must be the best defender the club has ever had.

The video received a mixed reception.

Some were confused…

lads we have so many questions — LateTackleMagazine (@LateTackle) July 3, 2017

… while others seemed more astonished than anything.

What a tweet 😭😭 — 🅱 (@avtxmms) July 3, 2017

This Twitter user was a big fan of the announcement…

This is the GOAT of a signing announcement and it forever will be — Ryan Anacki (@Ryan_Anacki) July 3, 2017

… but not everybody was so keen.

Why do we have to do everything in such an embarrassing way ffs 😂 — Dom (@DomH97) July 3, 2017

All in all it is at least entertaining, and the move brings Terry to the club where it all started.

1998 – John Terry made his senior debut 19 years ago against Aston Villa in a League Cup third round tie on 28th October 1998. Villan. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 3, 2017

If Villa struggle again like they did at the start of last season, those WhatsApp messages might start becoming a little less shareable.