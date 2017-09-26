As you were for Tipperary hurling and football managers

Michael Ryan has been given a new three-year term to stay on as Tipperary hurling manager.

Ryan’s initial two-year term had come to an end with August’s All Ireland semi final loss to Galway.

Declan Fanning stays on as coach, with John Madden and Conor Stakelum completing the panel of selectors.

It’s also been confirmed that Liam Kearns will continue as football manager, after being handed a fresh two-year term.

Tipp reached the All-Ireland semi-finals last year and gained promotion from Division 3 of the Allianz League in 2017.

Shane Stapleton, Paul Fitzgerald and Brian Lacey will work as selectors alongside Kearns.

As expected, Liam Cahill has been confirmed as Tipp’s U21 hurling team manager, and the man touted as a future senior boss has been handed three years to make his mark.

Cahill guided the minors to All-Ireland success in 2016 and they were narrowly defeated by eventual Munster and All-Ireland champions Cork in the summer.

Cahill’s trusted sidekick, coach Michael Bevans, is also making the step up from the minor ranks, along with John Sheedy, Sean Corbett and TJ Ryan.

Tommy Dunne, Tipp’s 2001 All-Ireland senior winning captain, will guide the fortunes of the U17s for three years, with Ger Ryan, Tony Shelly and Paul Collins on board as selectors.

David Power, Tipp’s 2011 All-Ireland minor football winning boss, will take charge of the U20 football side for two years, alongside coach Mick O’Sullivan, assistant coach Kieran Maguire, and mentors Tommy Toomey and Damian Lawlor, the well-known Gaelic Games journalist.

And Matt O’Doherty, last season’s minor manager, will guide the U17 footballers.

Former Tipp senior player Benny Hickey has been named as coach, with Viv Downey, James Boland and Johnny Nevin as selectors, and Jason Coffey as strength and conditioning coach.