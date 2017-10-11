As Paul Scholes makes Oldham bid here’s a run down of how Sir Alex’s kids have got on in management

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has been interviewed for the managerial vacancy at League One Oldham.

Here we take a look at how some high profile graduates of Sir Alex Ferguson’s United have fared in management.

BRYAN ROBSON

Started as player-manager with Middlesbrough in 1994, staying for seven years. Kept West Brom in the Premier League in 2004 either side of underwhelming spells at Bradford and Sheffield United.

STEVE BRUCE

First job came at Sheffield United before moves to Huddersfield, Wigan (twice), Crystal Palace, Birmingham and Sunderland. Earned a fourth promotion as manager with Hull and is now at Aston Villa.

MARK HUGHES

Almost led Wales to Euro 2004 in his first role. Spells with Blackburn, Manchester City and Fulham followed before a poor stint at QPR. Now impressing at Stoke.

GORDON STRACHAN

The Scotland boss, for now at least, after a club career with Coventry, Southampton, Celtic and Middlesbrough.

ROY KEANE

Took Sunderland into the Premier League and kept them up. Twenty months at Ipswich followed. Now assistant to Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill, who he is expected to eventually succeed.

Roy and Alex in better times

PAUL INCE

Showed promise with Macclesfield and MK Dons, before move to then-Premier League Blackburn in 2008 resulted in the sack. Last seen in the dugout at Blackpool.

GARY NEVILLE

Struggled in his sole managerial role to date, a chastening experience that ended in the sack at Valencia. Assisted Roy Hodgson with England until Euro 2016.

RYAN GIGGS

Had a short spell as United’s caretaker manager after David Moyes’ sacking towards the end of 2013-14. Assisted Louis van Gaal, but did not have a role under Jose Mourinho.

TEDDY SHERINGHAM

Sacked after eight months at League Two Stevenage following a run of three points in eight games. At the time they were in 19th place. Currently managing in the Indian Super League.

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER

Joined Cardiff from Molde, where he enjoyed success, in January 2014 but failed to rescue them from relegation to the Championship.

MICHAEL APPLETON

Well travelled for a manager of 40, taking in short spells at Portsmouth, Blackpool and Blackburn. Left number one role at Oxford to become assistant at Leicester.

PHIL NEVILLE

Briefly worked as Valencia’s assistant manager before the ill-fated appointment of brother Gary.

MARK ROBINS

An unremarkable managerial career with Rotherham, Barnsley, Coventry, Huddersfield and Scunthorpe. Back at Coventry.

ANDREI KANCHELSKIS

Most recently sacked by Russian third tier club Solyaris Moscow. Has also had spells at Torpedo-ZIL Moscow, FC Ufa and Latvian side Jurmala.

JAAP STAM

Appointed Reading boss in June 2016 and guided the Royals to the Championship play-off final, which his side lost on penalties to Huddersfield.