As Cristiano Ronaldo 'turns down move to China', who might be next to join the CSL?

The Chinese Super League is doing some big business to recruit some of the world’s best players, with Oscar and Carlos Tevez the latest to make the move – but there’s no way Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo would go, is there?

Real Madrid fans can rest a little easier in the knowledge that Ronaldo has rejected an offer, according to agent Jorge Mendes, but the reported sums might make a few teams nervous about the financial power of the emerging division.

BOOM! CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS RECEIVED FROM CHINA AN OFFER OF 150M€ PER YEAR + 300M€ FOR REAL MADRID — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 29, 2016

That’s… a lot of money. This much, to be precise.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent has revealed that the Real Madrid star has been the subject of a £256.6m bid from an unnamed Chinese club. — SuperSport Blitz (@SuperSportBlitz) December 30, 2016

A breakdown of Ronaldo's offer from China:



£85M a year

£7.08M a month

£1.7M a week

£252K a day

£10.5K an hour

£175 a minute

£2.93 a second pic.twitter.com/P4c5vMI8Ad — Match of the Day Mag (@MOTDmag) December 29, 2016

Fans immediately began to wonder if their own players might be good enough for the Chinese Super League.

Have Real Madrid rejected a €300m bid for Ronaldo, from a Chinese club? I believe yes. Have they turned their attention to Sanogo? Not yet. — Wenger Knows Best (@wengerknowsbest) December 29, 2016

God knows from where China is getting so much money nowadays? 2.8 Million per week for Ronaldo. Imagine if Fellaini goes there😂😂😂#MUFC — Supermanunited (@Supermanunited7) December 30, 2016

Sadly for Leeds United’s central midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, the offer did not mistakenly come his way.

China offering 300m for Ronaldo! He's a promising kid but that's not enough. @Ronaldo_Vieira8 — a fan. not super. (@deancore) December 29, 2016

Many fans will be relieved that CR7 reportedly rejected the chance to make the move.

I'm cool with China paying stupid money for the likes of oscar,tevez...I draw the line at ronaldo. No way is he finishing his career there! — scottythrill (@scottythrill) December 30, 2016

But if Chinese clubs do have that level of spending power, it can only be a matter of time before the world’s best players are tempted.