As Cristiano Ronaldo 'turns down move to China', who might be next to join the CSL?

The Chinese Super League is doing some big business to recruit some of the world’s best players, with Oscar and Carlos Tevez the latest to make the move – but there’s no way Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo would go, is there?

Real Madrid fans can rest a little easier in the knowledge that Ronaldo has rejected an offer, according to agent Jorge Mendes, but the reported sums might make a few teams nervous about the financial power of the emerging division.

That’s… a lot of money. This much, to be precise.

Fans immediately began to wonder if their own players might be good enough for the Chinese Super League.

Sadly for Leeds United’s central midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, the offer did not mistakenly come his way.

Many fans will be relieved that CR7 reportedly rejected the chance to make the move.

But if Chinese clubs do have that level of spending power, it can only be a matter of time before the world’s best players are tempted.
