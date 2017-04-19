Arturo Vidal: ‘This robbery can’t go on in the Champions League’

A raging Arturo Vidal branded the referee a "clown" who had "robbed" Bayern Munich of a place in the Champions League semi-finals after the Germans were knocked out in controversial circumstances by Real Madrid.

Midfielder Vidal was harshly sent off in the 84th minute of the second-leg clash at the Bernabeu, as Bayern led 2-1 after 90 minutes to force extra-time before the 10 men conceded three times in the additional period to fall to a 6-3 aggregate defeat.

Vidal, who missed a penalty in the first leg, was shown a second yellow card by Hungarian referee Viktor Kassai for a sliding tackle on Marco Asensio, while Bayern also felt Cristiano Ronaldo's two extra-time goals should have been ruled out for offside.

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos pushes Bayern's Arturo Vidal off the pitch after he was shown a red card. AP Photo/Francisco Seco

"When two top teams come up against each other, the referee must not be a clown, who turns the game into a show and gives Real the advantage," Vidal was quoted as saying by several German newspapers after the match.

"It is terrible, terrible. You could kill yourself.

"When we led 2-1 they were scared. But then the referee started with his show and with a man less it is very difficult.

"This robbery can not go on in the Champions League."