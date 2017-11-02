Arsene Wenger was nutmegged in Arsenal training, but how did he take it?

Nutmegs, everybody loves them except the person getting megged – but would you ever nutmeg your boss?

That’s exactly what Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles did in training ahead of the team’s Europa League match against Red Star Belgrade this week, putting the ball through Arsene Wenger’s legs from distance.

Whether the 20-year-old meant it or not is another story for another day – the more pressing question is: how did Wenger take it?

“Well done, well done!” the Frenchman chimed, a little sarcastically?

If so, it could be back to the reserves for the midfielder.

Sorry man. We can't have that. Respect the big man. Back to the u23 — Peter (@PPantzar) November 1, 2017

However, it’s well known that Wenger is a man who can appreciate a bit of skill.

Regardless, the fans seemed to enjoy it.

Cant. Stop. Watching 😂 — Richard 🎗 (@Serowka11) November 1, 2017

Maybe keep the nutmegs to a minimum if you want a place in the starting XI, fellas.