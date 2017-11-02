Arsene Wenger was nutmegged in Arsenal training, but how did he take it?
Nutmegs, everybody loves them except the person getting megged – but would you ever nutmeg your boss?
That’s exactly what Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles did in training ahead of the team’s Europa League match against Red Star Belgrade this week, putting the ball through Arsene Wenger’s legs from distance.
Whether the 20-year-old meant it or not is another story for another day – the more pressing question is: how did Wenger take it?
🙀 outrageous from you, @Ains_7 pic.twitter.com/X62DrkV5yJ— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 1, 2017
“Well done, well done!” the Frenchman chimed, a little sarcastically?
If so, it could be back to the reserves for the midfielder.
Sorry man. We can't have that. Respect the big man. Back to the u23— Peter (@PPantzar) November 1, 2017
However, it’s well known that Wenger is a man who can appreciate a bit of skill.
November 1, 2017
Regardless, the fans seemed to enjoy it.
Cant. Stop. Watching 😂— Richard 🎗 (@Serowka11) November 1, 2017
Maybe keep the nutmegs to a minimum if you want a place in the starting XI, fellas.
