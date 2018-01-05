Arsene Wenger stands by referee remarks

Arsene Wenger stands by the comments he made before and after Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The Football Association has asked Wenger to provide his observations on what he said about two penalty decisions given against the Gunners, the first awarded to West Brom on New Year's Eve and the second given to Antonio Conte's men.

"I maintain what I said in the press conference - 100%," the Frenchman said. "I try to serve this game with honesty and integrity and when I have something to say I will say it."

Wenger has said he intends to appeal the separate FA charge relating to his behaviour after last weekend's 1-1 draw with West Brom, when Arsenal defender Calum Chambers was penalised by Mike Dean for a handball.

Arsenal then conceded another late penalty against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, as Eden Hazard went down following a challenge from Hector Bellerin.

Press Association Sport understands the FA's latest enquiry relates in particular to Wenger appearing to suggest there may be a conspiracy against his team.

Wenger said before the game against Chelsea: ''I must say what is more frustrating for me is that it happened many times this season - at Stoke, at Watford, at Manchester City, at West Brom. That is a concerning coincidence for me.''

On Dean's decision to penalise Chambers, Wenger added: ''He saw what he wanted to see and we have to deal with that.''

After the draw against Chelsea, Wenger told Sky Sports: ''When opinions always go the same way it's coincidence. Statistically it's built on the fact that when it's repeated it's not coincidence.''

