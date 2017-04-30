Arsene Wenger: Our 'target is not to finish above Spurs, but to fight for the title'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has played down the significance of his side's 2-0 defeat in the final north London derby at White Hart Lane.

Spurs move back to within four points of Chelsea, who had earlier won 3-0 at Everton.

Tottenham's win ensured they would finish above Arsenal for the first time in 22 years and virtually assured the club Champions League football next season.

"Well done to them, but when you start the championship the target is not to finish above Spurs - it is to fight for the title," Wenger said.

"In 20 years it happened once. Mathematically it has to happen once.

"We are not happy with it but we don't compare ourselves to Spurs - we compare ourselves to where we want to be."

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said: "It was a fantastic afternoon.

"I'm very happy for the players and our fans. To win against Arsenal in the last derby at White Hart Lane, it was so emotional for everyone.

"We tried to repay all the effort from the fans and the energy they gave us. But the most important thing was to keep the gap with Chelsea.

"I can understand our fans being excited about finishing above Arsenal, but I don't feel the same because for me it is about trying to win the title.

"It is so important now to try and win trophies every season - that is our aim.

"I think we are still in the race. It's true that it will be difficult but we will see what happens."

Harry Kane revelled their victory over Arsenal in which he scored from the penalty spot within three minutes of Dele Alli's opener early in the second half.

Kane told Sky Sports 1: "Incredible. We obviously wanted to finish the last north London derby here on a high note and we did that.

"We were fantastic from the back all the way forward. We worked hard - we outworked them - we created the better chances and probably should have had a couple more in that first half.

"What a day. It's been a great weekend for us.

"The fans have got the bragging rights for now but we've still got four important games to finish off."

Jan Vertonghen immediately turned his attention to next week's fixture at West Ham and piling more pressure on Chelsea.

"It was a massive game in so many different ways," said the Belgian defender.

"We showed from the start we wanted to win more than them, and that we want to stay in the title race.

"It was a great performance throughout the team, from Hugo (Lloris) to Harry.

"We can't do anything else other than keep on winning games and putting pressure on them.

"If we win our game on Friday it'll be down to one point and then let's see what they do."