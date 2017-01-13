Arsene Wenger just nicked a Donald Trump sound bite to quash a big-money transfer rumour

Arsene Wenger has branded one of Arsenal’s biggest rumours of the January transfer window as “fake news” in what appeared to be a very topical reference to Donald Trump.

Rumours have been circulating Arsenal lodged a blockbuster bid for Torino’s talented young striker Andrea Belotti – with the 23-year-old Italian reportedly valued at over £55 million by the Gunners.

Torino sport director Petrachi to Sky Italy: "We received and refused a €65M offer from #Arsenal for Andrea Belotti" #afc — Guglielmo Cannavale (@GugliCannavale) January 8, 2017

There was Trump-inspired scepticism over the rumour from the start of course.

And when the Arsenal manager faced the press ahead of his side’s match at Swansea city on Saturday, he used a Trump sound bite of his own.

He said of the rumour: “That’s what today you call fake news.”

Wenger borrows Trump line to dismiss the Torino nonsense. "That's what you call fake news." — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) January 13, 2017

Arsene Wenger quoted Donald Trump when asked about #Arsenal's £56m bid for Torino's Andrea Belotti



"That is what you call today 'fake news" pic.twitter.com/LGk9xl43pQ — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) January 13, 2017

The comment was of course in reference to the US president-elect – who has made “fake news” a bit of a catch-phrase.

We had a great News Conference at Trump Tower today. A couple of FAKE NEWS organizations were there but the people truly get what's going on — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

.@CNN is in a total meltdown with their FAKE NEWS because their ratings are tanking since election and their credibility will soon be gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans - FAKE NEWS! Russia says nothing exists. Probably... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

It’s fair to say Wenger’s ode to topical events was received with some appreciation from fans.

Arsene Wenger is the new Donald Trump #fakenews 😂 — GAGE (@Ojgage) January 13, 2017

Ark at Arsene Wenger using the phrase 'Fake news'. God love him pic.twitter.com/zfoowuAsO4 — Liam (@LiamGeorge_) January 13, 2017

Although some thought the joke might be on Arsenal this season.

Ha ha when Arsenal dont win league will wenger say its FAKE NEWS too ??? — Russell (@Russell01232054) January 13, 2017

The press conference wasn’t all jokes, however.

Wenger admitted that 24-year-old right-back Carl Jenkinson is indeed on the cusp of a move to Crystal Palace.

Wenger confirms Jenkinson set for Palace move. Is it Palace? "You are well informed." Could go in next 2/3 days, says Wenger. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) January 13, 2017

Meanwhile, after Graham Taylor sadly passed away on Thursday, Wenger gave this touching tribute for the former England and Premier League manager.