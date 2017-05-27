Arsene Wenger just became the first manager to win the FA Cup seven times

Arsene Wenger has become the most successful manager in FA Cup history after overseeing a record seventh triumph on Saturday as his team secured a 2-1 victory against Chelsea at Wembley stadium.

Having stumbled home fifth and missed out on Champions League qualification, criticism of the Gunners boss reached has unprecedented levels.

The 67-year-old is still facing protests from a number of supporters who do not want him to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium, with his current contract expiring next month, and many are asking whether he will continue to stay on.

But delivering a seventh FA Cup win, his third in four years, Wenger might have given himself plenty of ammunition ahead of the board meeting that will decide his fate next week.

But whatever the outcome, the Frenchman will certainly be remembered for rewriting FA Cup history.

