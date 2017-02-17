Arsene Wenger: I will manage next season

Arsene Wenger says he will make a decision on his Arsenal future in March or April - but will not retire from management this summer.

The Frenchman's position at the Gunners helm after more than 20 years in charge is under greater scrutiny than ever after a devastating 5-1 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

He confirmed at his press conference on Friday morning that he would make a firm decision on his position next month or in April, but was keen to stress that, whether or not he stays on at Arsenal, this season will not be his last in management.

"No matter what happens I will manage next season whether it is here or somewhere else, that is absolutely for sure."

Wenger, asked if he was offended by speculation about his future, continued: "No, because I'm used to it. I have a big job and I accept that..and I accept everyone can have an opinion on me."

The 67-year-old denied reports of a bust-up in the dressing room on Wednesday, adding: "There was no incident in the dressing room, apart from a huge sadness and disappointment.

"But we played against a good Bayern team and sometimes you have to give credit to the opponent as well."

The Gunners play National League side Sutton in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday - and Wenger said the Bayern result will not affect his team selection.

He said: "It will be a normal team. Laurent Koscielny has a scan today. Alexis Sanchez has a court case in Barcelona and I believe he'll be back in training tomorrow.

"Everyone focuses on the next game, to take care of the consequences a disappointing result can have on everybody's spirit and to make sure we bounce back and focus on the next game.

"We have to deal with the media and our job is to and analyse with clarity what happened (against Bayern). We can't influence the last result."