Arsene Wenger handed three-match touchline ban and fine over referee comments

Arsene Wenger has been handed a three-match touchline ban and a €44,940 fine following a misconduct charge from the Football Association over comments he made about the refereeing of the game against West Brom.

In a separate case, Wenger has also been asked by the governing body to provide his observations on what he said about penalty decisions which went against the Gunners in both their matches over the festive period.

A statement from the FA this evening read: "Arsene Wenger will serve a touchline ban for Arsenal's next three matches after he was charged with misconduct.

"It follows an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today at which the Arsenal manager admitted that his language and behaviour in the match officials' changing room after the West Brom game on Sunday was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity of the match referee. He was also fined £40,000."

Wenger was furious with referee Mike Dean, who had awarded West Brom a late penalty at the Hawthorns for a handball by Calum Chambers.

Jay Rodriguez converted the spot-kick to rescue a 1-1 draw for the Baggies after a James McClean own goal had earlier given Arsenal the lead.

Chambers was penalised after Kieran Gibbs pushed the ball onto the defender's arm but Wenger felt his player's action was not deliberate.

FA rules say a handball must be a "deliberate act" and dictates the distance between the opponent and ball should also be considered. Chambers was standing around two metres away from Gibbs.

"It was very disappointing," Wenger said on Tuesday, before the FA's charge had been made.

"What is more frustrating for me is it happened many times this season - at Stoke, Watford, Man City, now West Brom.

"It is a concerning coincidence for me. That is why as well I was not at all happy with the movement the referee made as to why he gave the penalty. It did not correspond at all with what happened.

"On that front it's a bit worrying. He saw what he wanted to see."

PA