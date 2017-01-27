Arsene Wenger handed four-match touchline ban

Arsene Wenger has been given a four-match touchline ban for remonstrating with officials in Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup win over Burnley.

The Gunners boss will now be forced to sit in the stands for Arsenal's FA Cup trip to Southampton on Saturday.

Wenger admitted a misconduct charge from the FA after appearing to push and verbally abuse fourth official Anthony Taylor in Saturday's dramatic late Premier League win over Burnley.