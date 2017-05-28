Arsene Wenger discusses his future but no one can agree on anything after Arsenal's FA Cup win

Arsene Wenger has guided Arsenal to a record 13th FA Cup victory, but his future at the team is still very much up for debate.

At a press conference, Wenger declared that his future will “be very clear” following a board meeting on Tuesday.

The 67-year-old has become the FA Cup’s most successful manager as he claimed a seventh winners’ medal. This may be so, but no one can decide on whether he should stay with the club or not.

After such a glorious victory against Chelsea, some people think that he should remain in his role as he’s obviously doing something right.

However, others think that this would in fact be a perfect time for Wenger to bow out, as he would be leaving on a high.

With such an incredible victory over Chelsea, some people are feeling pretty emotional about it all – regardless of Wenger’s future.

The debate feels like it’s been raging for a long time now, so finally Arsenal fans will get some answers in the next few days.
