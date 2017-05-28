Arsene Wenger discusses his future but no one can agree on anything after Arsenal's FA Cup win

Arsene Wenger has guided Arsenal to a record 13th FA Cup victory, but his future at the team is still very much up for debate.

At a press conference, Wenger declared that his future will “be very clear” following a board meeting on Tuesday.

The 67-year-old has become the FA Cup’s most successful manager as he claimed a seventh winners’ medal. This may be so, but no one can decide on whether he should stay with the club or not.

After such a glorious victory against Chelsea, some people think that he should remain in his role as he’s obviously doing something right.

WE WANT YOU TO STAY, WE WANT YOU TO STAY, ARSENE WENGER, WE WANT YOU TO STAY! 😂🎣 — George Benson (@MrGeorgeBenson) May 27, 2017

Still want Wenger out? — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) May 27, 2017

WENGER IN. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) May 27, 2017

However, others think that this would in fact be a perfect time for Wenger to bow out, as he would be leaving on a high.

Yep. Go out as the record breaking FA Cup manager. Deserves to go out on a high https://t.co/1CX9eH2r2R — Andy™ (@andyeasthope) May 27, 2017

Perfect time for Wenger to bow out. Silverware in the cabinet, name forever in the record books. #FACupFinal — Paul J Machin #JFT96 (@ThePaulMachin) May 27, 2017

Now would be the best time for Wenger to leave. Leave with a major trophy and the fans will still remember him fondly. — Wenger Out (@BasedChasen) May 27, 2017

With such an incredible victory over Chelsea, some people are feeling pretty emotional about it all – regardless of Wenger’s future.

Whatever happens this week with Wenger's future I will never, ever forget how important this man has been for Arsenal. — Josh Challies (@Challies11) May 27, 2017

I don't care whether you're Wenger in or out, tonight he deserves the utmost respect and credit. Save your protests for later. — Kymberly (@KMalshire) May 27, 2017

The debate feels like it’s been raging for a long time now, so finally Arsenal fans will get some answers in the next few days.