Arsene Wenger confirms Arsenal in talks over Aubameyang

Arsene Wenger has confirmed Arsenal are conducting talks with Borussia Dortmund over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners are said to have flown a delegation to Germany in an effort to sign the 28-year-old striker.

A deal could involve Olivier Giroud moving in the opposite direction.

The news comes after Arsenal completion their swap with Manchester United for Alexis Sanchez and Henrik Mkhitaryan.

Wenger feels he has done well out of the deal.

Speaking at Arsenal’s press conference ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg tie with Chelsea, Wenger said: "Overall we lose a world class player and gain a world-class player.

"I’m confident it will work. He (Mkhitaryan) can play in all kinds of positions. He is very versatile."