Arsenal v Burnley was just about the most topsy-turvy game of the Premier League season

A home game against Burnley seemed like one of the easier fixtures for Arsenal to navigate in the Premier League.

And after a frustrating first half, a Shkodran Mustafi header seemed to have put the Gunners in control.

Was only a matter of time before Arsenal scored. Mustafi proving to be a very valued and shrewd addition to the Gunners' armoury. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 22, 2017

It had been a relatively dull game until then.

Finally! A goal! Arsenal score a goal! Mustafi’s first for the Gunners pic.twitter.com/YQJ7qyVTpo — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 22, 2017

Granit Xhaka had other ideas however, and successfully made the game a lot more entertaining for the neutral by needlessly getting himself sent off.

5 - Since the start of last season, Granit Xhaka has had more red cards than any other player in the big 5 Euro leagues. Reckless. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2017

"Granit Xhaka did not go in dangerously on Steven Defour. Period." pic.twitter.com/OAJiHLC6l2 — Tom Adams (@tomEurosport) January 22, 2017

Arsene Wenger’s side seemed comfortable with just 10 men for the next 25 minutes, until Francis Coquelin tripped Ashley Barnes in the box with just minutes remaining.

Andre Gray made no mistake, and Arsenal looked to have paid the price for Xhaka’s red.

Andre Gray has obviously seen Petr Cech try to save a penalty before. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) January 22, 2017

7 - Arsenal have conceded more penalty goals this season than they have in any other Premier League campaign. Blow. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2017

With seven added minutes however, Arsenal still had time to score again, and they were given the perfect opportunity to do so when Laurent Koscielny was fouled by a high boot in the box.

PENALTY TO ARSENAL — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) January 22, 2017

Everybody was very excited.

Alexis Sanchez was nerveless in his conversion of the spot kick, chipping the ball neatly past Burnley goalie Tom Heaton.

Alexis Sanchez:



Panenka to win the Copa America 🏆



Panenka in the 97th minute to win 🙌



Ice in his veins ❄️ pic.twitter.com/9ptQw5r9nc — BigSport (@BigSportGB) January 22, 2017

Theo Walcott loved it.

Alexis Sanchez baby, Alex Sanchez whoooo oohhh Yes!!! @Alexis_Sanchez well done guys fighting until the end. #AFCvBFC #COYG #arsenal — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) January 22, 2017

And to make it more dramatic, it was observed that Koscielny had been offside just before being fouled.

Video replays needed:

- Arsenal denied stone wall pen

- Xhaka sent off

- Offside penalty awarded



Referees need more help. — The 12th Man (@_The12thMan) January 22, 2017

Oh and did we forget to mention? Wenger was sent off after Burnley’s penalty.

Wenger admits he pushed the fourth official: "I regret everything. I should have shut up and gone home. I apologise for that" — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) January 22, 2017

Phew. That’s everything, with Arsenal moving up to second. We need a lie down.