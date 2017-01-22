Arsenal v Burnley was just about the most topsy-turvy game of the Premier League season

A home game against Burnley seemed like one of the easier fixtures for Arsenal to navigate in the Premier League.

And after a frustrating first half, a Shkodran Mustafi header seemed to have put the Gunners in control.

It had been a relatively dull game until then.

Granit Xhaka had other ideas however, and successfully made the game a lot more entertaining for the neutral by needlessly getting himself sent off.

Arsene Wenger’s side seemed comfortable with just 10 men for the next 25 minutes, until Francis Coquelin tripped Ashley Barnes in the box with just minutes remaining.

Andre Gray made no mistake, and Arsenal looked to have paid the price for Xhaka’s red.

With seven added minutes however, Arsenal still had time to score again, and they were given the perfect opportunity to do so when Laurent Koscielny was fouled by a high boot in the box.

Everybody was very excited.

Alexis Sanchez was nerveless in his conversion of the spot kick, chipping the ball neatly past Burnley goalie Tom Heaton.

Theo Walcott loved it.

And to make it more dramatic, it was observed that Koscielny had been offside just before being fouled.

Oh and did we forget to mention? Wenger was sent off after Burnley’s penalty.

Phew. That’s everything, with Arsenal moving up to second. We need a lie down.
