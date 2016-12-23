Arsenal under fire after unfortunate Instagram post

It looks like the Arsenal social media team may have hit the eggnog a little too early this Christmas.

Fan favourite Alexis Sanchez is in the final 18 months of his contract and supporters are keen to see him commit for the long term. Until he does, they are understandably nervous that he could be poached, as others have been in recent years.

So, it probably wasn’t the best idea for to use an image of him on Instagram when promoting a sale of club merchandise.

Grab a pre-Christmas bargain at Arsenal Direct - there’s up to 75 per cent off in our sale. Click the link in the bio A photo posted by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on Dec 22, 2016 at 2:38am PST

Whoever posted it captioned the image: “Grab a pre-Christmas bargain at Arsenal Direct - there’s up to 75 per cent off in our sale.”

Oh dear.

Commentators were quick to mock, with one writing “We have a special price for you guys @manchesterunited @chelseafc” and another adding “Guys please don't associate Alexis with the word 'Sale'.”

News of the gaff spread to other social media sites.

BREAKING NEWS: Up to 75% off Alexis Sanchez in Arsenal Christmas sale!!! pic.twitter.com/0EXaQDJ00f — Jerry Cooney (@cooneyjerry23) December 23, 2016

alexis sanchez on sale wtf arsenal. get ready to be fourth from the bottom — jj (@ji4junn) December 23, 2016

@Arsenal jesus christ is alexis for sale — #Cardiff2017 (@Sebadjas) December 22, 2016