Arsenal taking action over mice infestation at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal insist they are taking the "right actions" to address a mice infestation at the Emirates Stadium dating back to October 2016.

It has been reported that a council investigation from 14 months ago discovered "extensive evidence of mouse activity" throughout the club’s ground - including across the hospitality levels.

The Emirates is situated immediately next to the East Coast Main Line, with the proximity to the railway being touted as a potential cause of any infestation.

Although the issue has only just come to light, the club believe they have since tackled the issues from the report as a matter of course.

"The health, safety and security of our fans is always our first priority and we were therefore very disappointed to learn of these deficiencies in October 2016," a statement issued to Press Association Sport read.

"Upon receiving the report, we immediately implemented a series of measures to address the areas of concern. We are confident in the steps we have taken and continue to work with external experts to ensure we are taking the right actions."

Arsenal are not the first Premier League club to have trouble with unwanted animal intruders.

Manchester United also had an issue with mice back in 2015, with the club having to employ pest control experts to remove mice from their Old Trafford home.